Energy Minister announces full restoration of power generation units after major grid disruption

Energy Minister, John Jinapor has announced that all power generation units affected by the recent national grid disruption have been fully restored and are back in service.

According to the Minister on social media, engineers, technicians and emergency response teams worked continuously to restore electricity supply and stabilise the national grid after the incident caused major challenges within the power sector.

In a statement, the Minister praised the efforts of personnel from the Ghana Grid Company Limited, Volta River Authority and Electricity Company of Ghana for their commitment and coordination during the emergency.

“Mission accomplished. All generation units are now back in service,” the Minister stated.

He explained that despite the scale of the disruption, technical teams worked around the clock to restore power and secure stability within the system.

“Through their tireless work, discipline, and commitment to country, power has been restored and system stability secured,” he said.

The Minister further expressed appreciation to the leadership and staff of GRIDCo, VRA, ECG and other supporting agencies for their collective response to the crisis.

According to him, the successful restoration of the system demonstrates the resilience and capability of Ghanaian professionals in times of national difficulty.

“This moment shows that even under pressure, Ghana can rely on the strength and skill of its people,” he added.

The Minister offered prayers for the country’s energy sector and the engineers who led the restoration efforts.

“May God bless our engineers, our energy sector, and our nation,” he stated.

By: Jacob Aggrey