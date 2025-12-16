EOCO denies contacting Abu Trica before his arrest

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has denied claims that it contacted a suspected cyber-criminal, popularly known as Abu Trica, before his arrest.

In a statement dated December 16, 2025, EOCO said it did not, at any time, make contact with the suspect prior to his arrest, contrary to speculations circulating in some sections of the media.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, also known as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was arrested through a joint operation involving EOCO and other law enforcement agencies.

He is alleged to be involved in an eight million US dollar romance scam.

EOCO explained that the clarification follows an earlier news release issued on December 12, 2025, announcing the arrest.

The Office said the latest statement was necessary to correct misinformation and set the record straight.

The Office reaffirmed its commitment to fighting economic and organised crime in Ghana and encouraged the public to continue reporting such crimes to the appropriate authorities.

EOCO said it remains focused on protecting the public and ensuring that individuals involved in financial and cyber-related crimes are brought to justice.

By: Jacob Aggrey