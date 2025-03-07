EOCO launches campaign against romance fraud

The Economic and Organ­ised Crime Office (EOCO) in partnership with the National Crime Agency (NCA) of United Kingdom, has launched a campaign to combat romance fraud.

EOCO explains romance fraud as a relationship of love character­ised by false representations with the intention to defraud the other partner.

The year-long event starting from this month and involving ra­dio education programmes, public education and outdoor sensitisa­tion programmes, is also to create an avenue for victims of romance fraud to report to the EOCO for investigations to take place so that perpetrators could be brought to book.

The Director of Administra­tion of EOCO, Edward Cudjoe, at the launch of the campaign, in Ac­cra on Wednesday, said romance fraud was a criminal activity that was giving Ghana a bad image.

He stated that EOCO was, therefore, partnering with NCA of UK to combat romance fraud, and that international partners and local collaborators have revealed that Ghana was becoming the destination of fraud-related crimes and fund, particularly romance fraud.

Mr Cudjoe also mentioned that EOCO was partnering NCA of UK to share intelligence and obtain logistical financial support to help EOCO to tackle romance fraud.

He stated that EOCO was also involving the public in the fight against romance fraud “because for every endeavour, if you don’t have the public along, you work in darkness, more or less.”

Mr Cudjoe further urged the public and victims to report issues of romance fraud to EOCO for investigations, arrest and prosecu­tion of the perpetrators to serve as deterrent to others.

The Deputy Director of Legal and Prosecutions of EOCO, Leo Antony Siamah, revealed that since 2021, a total of 107 romance fraud cases had been recorded in Ghana.

He said 25 cases were recorded last year, and since the beginning of the year, seven cases had been recorded and were being investi­gated.

“As of last year, we have recovered GH¢2.2 million and has successfully repatriated GH¢453,662.00 and efforts are underway to repatriate the remain­ing GH¢1.5 million, pending court processes,” Mr Siamah outlined.

The International Liaison Of­ficer of NCA, Dominic Cummins, said romance fraud cases were increasing in the UK and most of the perpetrators were from Ghana.

He said it was in the light of the development that the NCA was partnering with EOCO to track and arrest the perpetrators and prosecute them.

