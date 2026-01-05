EP Church Moderator calls for spiritual, environmental cleanliness in 2026

THE Moderator of the General Assembly of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church Ghana and Chairman of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rt Rev. Dr Lt Col Bliss Divine Agbeko (Rtd), has called on Ghanaians to embrace holistic cleanliness as the nation enters the year 2026.

He said the call formed the central focus of his appeal to citizens, urging them to pursue not only clean surroundings but also clean hearts, minds and relationships as a foundation for national unity, peace and spiritual growth.

In his New Year message, he said the Evangelical Presbyterian Church would focus on the theme “Cleanliness is next to Godliness, Keep Clean,” noting that the message goes beyond maintaining a tidy environment to include purity of character, heart, mind and attitude.

Rt Rev. Dr Agbeko prayed for a refreshing beginning for the country, marked by hope, joy, peace and happiness, and encouraged Ghanaians to work together to build a united, prosperous and spiritually grounded nation.

According to him, cleanliness must be viewed holistically, encompassing the spirit, soul and body, as it formed the foundation for healthy living and a wholesome environment where God Himself would dwell and bless His people.

“To keep clean is to forgive those who have wronged us, to guard our minds and emotions against evil, to strengthen our faith by trusting fully in God, and to care for our environment so that it remains healthy and beautiful,” he stated.

He reminded Ghanaians that cleanliness reflects the nature and goodness of God, promotes peaceful living and reveals God’s glory through the lives of believers.

Rt Rev. Dr Agbeko prayed for God’s blessings upon Ghana, asking for divine help to keep the nation clean, healthy and strong throughout 2026, while encouraging citizens to maintain clean hearts, clean environments, clean relationships and pure worship.

The Moderator also invoked God’s blessings on the leadership of the country, including the President, the Speaker of Parliament.

