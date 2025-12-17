ESTHER AT 70: A LIFE OF PURPOSE, PASSION & PUBLIC RELATIONS

Today, Wednesday, December 17, 2025, Ms Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah turns 70. Yet, when one encounters her — smiling warmly, listening attentively, moving gracefully from one engagement to another — one is struck by the paradox: a woman who has lived seven full decades, but whose energy seems only to rise with each new milestone.

For many within the global communication community, she is a visionary. For the thousands she has mentored, she is a pathfinder. For the public relations profession in Ghana, she is an institution. And for her family, friends, colleagues, and countless admirers, she is an enduring reminder of what a life anchored in purpose can achieve.

As she celebrates her 70th birthday, one truth is undeniable: Esther Cobbah has not merely lived history — she has shaped it.

A Journey Rooted in Ghana, Shaping the World

Born in Sekondi–Takoradi, young Esther’s early years were shaped by a strong moral foundation and a mother who modelled entrepreneurship, resilience, and compassion.

She always recounts her mother as “my first school of enterprise,” a woman whose determination left a deep imprint on her daughter’s worldview.

She talks about her time at Mmofraturo, a boarding school for girls in Kumasi as a great choice by her mother, who sadly died in a car accident a few days after taking her to Mmofraturo.

After excelling at Wesley Girls’ High School, she proceeded to the University of Ghana, Legon, where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree and later a Graduate Diploma in Communications, specialising in public relations and journalism. But this was only the beginning.

Her academic brilliance and work ethic earned her financial support from a benevolent American and, subsequently, an International Rotary Scholarship to Cornell University, where she graduated with a Master’s degree in Communication for Developing Nations and Organisational & Intercultural Communication. More recently, she deepened her skills in organisational development through the Gestalt Institute’s Organisation Development Center.

Those who studied with her recall a young woman who was determined, focused, intellectually sharp — but always warm, curious, and considerate.

Building a Profession, One Innovation at a Time

Esther’s professional journey spans over 40 years, beginning in Ghana and expanding across the continent and world. From early roles in national institutions and multinational projects, including pioneering work in public affairs at the Ghana Industrial Holding Corporation (GIHOC), Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) and the West African Gas Pipelineproject,(WAGP) she displayed a rare mix of technical communication expertise and deep human understanding.

Then came the defining leap: the founding of Strategic Communications Africa Ltd — Stratcomm Africa.

What began as an idea in the mid-1990s has today become Ghana’s most respected, award-winning communication agency. Under her leadership, Stratcomm Africa has:

· Championed behavioural change campaigns

· Delivered strategic communications for multinational corporations

· Pioneered environmental and climate communication in Ghana

· Elevated the standards of PR practice nationally

· Earned recognition from local and global bodies,including the Institute of Public Relations (IPR) Ghana, International Public Relations Association (IPRA), and others

But if you ask Esther what she is most proud of, she never says “awards” or “contracts.” She says:



“People. The people whose lives and careers I have touched.”

And indeed, the list is long. Starting, of course, with her children, Kwame and Kofi, their spouses, Zara and Nana Akua, and the grandchildren whom she adores! Not to mention her husband, Tsatsu, who is quick to refer to Esther’s extraordinary support for him, particularly when he was in prison, including the “Free Tsatsu campaign”which she passionately waged for his freedom.

Mentor, Mother, Motivator — A Legacy of Empowering Others

Few people can point to as many protégés as Esther Cobbah. In agencies, newsrooms, public institutions, NGOs, and boardrooms across Ghana and beyond, one encounters professionals who say without hesitation:

“Ms Cobbah shaped my career.”

Her mentorship style is a study in gentle firmness. She listens deeply, probes thoughtfully, and insists on excellence — but always with empathy.

A young communications officer once recounted, at an IPR seminar:

“I was ready to quit the profession after my first failed project. Ms Cobbah took me aside and said, ‘Failure is information. It teaches. Now go and try again — this time with intention.’ I stayed because of that advice.”

A woman entrepreneur who had been part of the Women SHARE initiative shared:

“She made me believe I could speak, lead, and succeed. Before that, I thought ‘leadership’ was for women who didn’t look like me. She changed that.”

Mentorship for Esther is not an act. It is a calling.

Changing Society, One Flower, One Woman, One Idea at a Time

Much of Esther’s most meaningful work sits beyond corporate Ghana — in the spaces where communication becomes a tool for social transformation.

1. Ghana Garden and Flower Movement (GGFM)

What began as a simple idea — using gardening to inspire environmental consciousness — has grown into Ghana’s largest environmental behavioural change movement.

The flagship Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS) attracts thousands annually, offering environmental education, youth opportunities, business incubation, horticultural innovation, and a vision of a Greener, Cleaner, Healthier, Wealthier Ghana.

Young participants speak of discovering careers they never imagined — floriculture, landscaping, ornamental plant production — thanks to her initiative.

2. Women SHARE & Nurture to Bloom

These platforms support the professional and emotional growth of women, encouraging them to aim higher, lead boldly, and embrace their nurturing strengths as societal assets.

Her book, Dare to Be, chronicles stories of women who are achieving remarkable success in various fields of endeavour in the face of all the odds — reflecting Esther’s lifelong belief in the capabilities of women to rise to great heights.

Leading IPR Ghana

Since last year Esther has been serving as President of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana (IPR Ghana). In her memorable acceptance remarks just after being elected at the Annual General Meeting in 2024, she said:

“I come to this role with listening ears, a caring heart, hands that will work, and legs that will walk with you.”

It was more than a speech. It was a mission statement about serving the Institute.

Her leadership is already reshaping the organisation. She is:

· Revitalising professional development programmes

· Strengthening ethics and standards

· Building pride in the Institute among members

and Deepening national and international visibility

· Encouraging innovation in communication practice

· Fostering a culture of collaboration within the Governing Council

Incoming President of IPRA — Making History

Esther was recently announced as assuming, from 2026,one of the highest honours in the global PR profession: President of the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).

Although other Africans have served before, she is the first Ghanaian and first West African to attain this prestigious role in the 70-year history of the organisation.

Her elevation to this position was celebrated across Ghana’s communication fraternity — a testament not only to her personal excellence but to the recognition that she would be a voice for Ghana and Africa on the world stage as she steps up to lead this global PR professionalbody.

Her leadership of IPRA is expected to:

· Elevate ethical PR practice globally

· Strengthen international partnerships

· Amplify Africa’s voice and contribution to global communication standards

· Inspire the next generation of PR practitioners across the continent

For Ghana, her presidency is both symbolic and practical — proof that leadership can emerge from any corner of the world when excellence is consistent and purpose-driven.

Her Philosophy: Communicate to Uplift

Esther’s communication worldview is elegant in its simplicity:

Communication must uplift. It must build. It must open doors.

This belief underpins her environmental campaigns, her mentorship, her organisational development work, her leadership in institutions, and her quiet acts of kindness that never make headlines.

Behind the Public Figure — A Family Rooted in Love and Faith

Esther is married to Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata, one of Ghana’s most distinguished legal minds and intellectuals. Their bond is evidently built on mutual respect, shared faith and intellectual curiosity, as well as unwavering commitment to service to the nation and the African continent.

Esther often credits her family — especially her late mother —as sources of inspiration throughout her life’s journey.

Her story, while marked by immense professional accomplishment, is rooted in love, faith, gratitude, and humility. Working to the glory of God is a key focus of Esther’s outlook. Everyone who encounters her soon realises this and also gets to appreciate her conviction that a good name is better than material riches.

Turning 70 — A Life Still in Motion

Most people at 70 slow down. Esther Cobbah is accelerating.

Between steering IPR Ghana, running Stratcomm Africa, nurturing social-impact initiatives, mentoring professionals, serving on the National Media Commission and other roles, as well as preparing to lead IPRA, she hardly stops! She continues to influence communication, governance, business, and developmentin Ghana, Africa and beyond.

And she does it with that trademark smile, that calm tone, that thoughtful phrase that always seems to arrive at the right moment.

Tribute from the Writer

As Chair of the International Relations Committee of IPR Ghana, and as someone who has watched her leadership up close, I am honoured to write this tribute.

Esther inspires not by proclamation, but by presence.

She leads not by authority, but by authenticity.

And above all, she serves — with heart, humility, and unwavering dedication to excellence.

On your 70th birthday, Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah, we thank you.



For the lives you have shaped, the institutions you have strengthened, the paths you have cleared, and the hope you continue to represent.

May your next decade be filled with even more impact, joy, vitality, and purpose.

Happy 70th Birthday, Esther.



Ghana celebrates you. Africa celebrates you. The world celebrates you.

The writer is Member, IPR Governing Council & Chair, International Relations Committee

BY PETER MARTEY AGBEKO

