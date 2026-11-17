Tensions between Sudan and Ethiopia have escalated, with each accusing the other of supporting armed groups that wage war within its borders, undermining efforts to resolve the conflicts that have gripped the two neighboring African countries.

Sudan’s military says Ethiopia has allowed Sudanese paramilitary forces battling the army to use its territory to set up camps, launch drones and stage cross-border attacks.

In early November, the Sudanese military filed complaints against Ethiopia with the U.N. Security Council and the African Union’s Peace and Security Council, saying it submitted evidence to back up its case. Within days, Ethiopia expelled six staff members of a Sudanese Consulate and ordered the mission closed.

Ethiopia says the Sudanese military supports rebels fighting Ethiopian federal forces in its Tigray border region, where fighting returned in September, shattering a 2022 peace agreement.

Each country denies the other’s accusations, and The Associated Press could not independently verify their claims. But the tensions compounded by competing regional alliances and contentious issues over resources and disputed territory risk a wider regional conflict.

Jervin Naidoo, a senior political economist at Oxford Economics Africa, told the AP that the situation “raises the risk that instability inside Ethiopia becomes another front in Sudan’s war and vice versa.”-AP

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