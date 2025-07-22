Ewurabena Aubynn Sworn In as Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has officially sworn in Madam Ewurabena Aubynn as the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma North.

Her induction into the House follows a rerun of the parliamentary elections in the constituency, conducted across 19 polling stations.

The rerun was necessitated by the Electoral Commission’s annulment of the original December 2024 results, citing concerns over electoral irregularities and the submission of unauthenticated pink sheets.

The Commission’s decision was informed by reports of discrepancies in figures, unsigned result sheets, and breaches in the collation process, prompting the need for a fresh and transparent vote to uphold electoral integrity.

Mrs. Aubynn, representing the National Democratic Congress (NDC), now assumes her seat as the duly elected representative of the people of Ablekuma North.