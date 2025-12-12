Experts meet in Accra for GFELTP AI conference

THE 8th Scientific Conference of the Ghana Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme (GFELTP) opened yesterday in Accra.

The two-day conference is being held on the theme “Artificial Intelligence (AI) Innovations in Public Health Surveillance and Outbreak Response.”

More than 250 participants are attending the event, including public health professionals, policymakers, researchers, development partners and health trainees from South Africa, Zimbabwe, Uganda, Ghana, Nigeria, DR Congo, Benin, Burkina Faso and Sierra Leone.

The conference will discuss topics such as the potential of AI-driven tools to transform epidemic prediction.

The occasion will further be used to celebrate the achievements of FELTP residents and Alumni who have completed all competency requirements are ready to contribute to the growing Public Health workforce in Ghana and West Africa.

The Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Samuel Kaba Akoriye, speaking at the opening of the conference, urged participants to be courageous and to lead the charge in the field of epidemiology.

He noted that the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) had positioned health professionals to better address the health challenges confronting the country and the continent. “AI is to be used to predict, diagnose and offer treatment; the rest of the judgement rests with you, the individual,” he said, adding that there would be guidelines and infrastructure in place to ensure privacy.

Dr Akoriye also assured participants that those who had completed their postings would be appropriately placed, bringing an end to the long-standing delays. He further commended development partners for their continuous support.

The Head of the Computer Science Department at the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Owusu, said the future of Africa’s health sector required speed, as all medical activities now depended on AI.

Ms Seohyun Jung, speaking on behalf of the Country Director of KOICA, stated that the rapid transformation in data collection would help address emerging health threats globally by enabling faster decision-making. She assured participants of her organisation’s continued commitment and collaboration with the institution to strengthen community engagement, particularly in emerging public health issues.

In his welcome address, the Dean of the School of Public Health at the University of Ghana, Professor Kwasi Torpey, commended the trainees who would be graduating for their commitment and dedication. He encouraged them to always give their best wherever they find themselves.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q