Extreme heat forces school closures, early finishes across England, Wales

Scores of schools across England and Wales are closing or finishing early this week to protect pupils from extreme heat.

The Buckingham School in Buckinghamshire will be closed on today and tomorrow, with students undertaking online learning, as its “buildings cannot be cooled adequately”.

Other schools, including St John’s Marlborough and The Dorcan Academy in Wiltshire, and some in Sutton and Haringey, London, are also implementing closures or early finishes from yesterday to tomorrow.

Meanwhile, some schools intend to stay open this week but close at about lunchtime on yesterday, today and tomorrow, including three in Wiltshire, Ditton Park Academy in Slough, The Bulmershe School in Reading, Cheam High School in Surrey and Sydenham School in London.

The National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) has issued guidance to its members on managing the heat, including when to consider closure.-Independent

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