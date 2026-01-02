Family land feud claims 2 lives in Wa , suspects arrested

A violent clash between family members over a piece of land has resulted in the death of one person in Wa, in the the Upper West Region.

The Upper West Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Francis Yiribaare, has confirmed the unfortunate incident.

The violent clash, which occurred in the early hours of the day, has sparked renewed calls for peaceful resolution of land disputes.

According to the police commander, the Ghana Police Service received intelligence about the clash through the latest situational reports and immediately activated a rapid response team to the area.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the confrontation had escalated beyond control, leading to fatal consequences.

One individual was found dead at the scene, while another victim who was still conscious was rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment.

DCOP Yiribaare disclosed that the second victim later succumbed to injuries sustained during the clash, deepening the gravity of the incident.

He noted that preliminary assessments indicated that the violence stemmed from long-standing disagreements within the family over ownership and control of a parcel of land, “a challenge common in many communities across the region”. He lamented.

The Regional Police Commander stated that two suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the incident.

One of the suspects, he explained, is linked to security arrangements in the area, while the other was apprehended following early morning operations conducted at dawn.

Both suspects are currently in police custody assisting with investigations.

DCOP Yiribaare assured the general public that the police service is leaving no stone unturned” in uncovering the full circumstances surrounding the violence.

He stressed that that all individuals found culpable would be made to face the law, as part of efforts to ensure justice and deter future acts of violence linked to land disputes.

The police commander however noted that residents have largely been supportive since investigations began.

He therefore , cautioned against misinformation and urged community members to rely on official communication from the police rather than speculation, especially given the sensitive nature of the case.

DCOP Yiribaare encouraged the use of lawful and peaceful avenues to resolve land and family disagreements.

He advised families to engage the police, traditional authorities and local mediators rather than resorting to violence, which often leads to irreversible loss of life and property.

