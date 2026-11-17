THE Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) is collaborating with national and local partners to strengthen disaster risk reduction, climate information services and anticipatory action.

This follows warnings of a possible El Niño event that could heighten climate risks in Ghana.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has warned that the developing El Niño event could exacerbate climate risks in the country from November 2026 into the first half of 2027, leading to prolonged dry spells, irregular rainfall patterns and higher temperatures.

This was contained in a statement issued by the FAO and copied to the Ghanaian Times in Tamale last Friday.

The statement said the conditions could disrupt agricultural production, affect water availability and place additional pressure on the livelihoods of farming communities.

It said, with financial support from the governments of Canada and Norway, the initiative would bring together GMet, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA), District Assemblies and local communities to strengthen preparedness and enable vulnerable communities to take action before potential El Niño-related hazards resulted in losses.

A key component of the initiative, it said, was strengthening disaster risk governance at the national level.

The FAO is working with NADMO to develop a National Disaster Risk Reduction Strategy and Action Plan, alongside a National Early Warning and Anticipatory Action Stakeholder Platform.

The two mechanisms are expected to improve coordination among key institutions and strengthen the generation, sharing and use of early warning information to support timely action ahead of climate-related hazards.

The statement said partners were also working to improve the dissemination and use of weekly weather forecasts, seasonal climate outlooks, hazard alerts and early action advisories.

It explained that this was particularly important in view of the possible El Niño event, as timely climate information could help communities prepare for prolonged dry spells, changing rainfall patterns and periods of higher temperatures.

“For farming communities, acting on this information can mean adjusting planting decisions in response to rainfall forecasts, protecting livestock during periods of heat or water stress, preparing water resources and taking other preventive measures before conditions worsen,” it stated.

The statement said the interventions would strengthen the link between national disaster risk governance, climate information services and action at the community level, helping the country move from responding to climate-related losses after they occurred to preparing for risks before they escalated.

By 2027, the interventions are expected to contribute to improved risk governance, better-prepared communities, reduced losses and damage, and stronger institutions capable of anticipating and managing climate-related risks.

These efforts, it said, would ultimately help protect lives, livelihoods and the national economy.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE

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