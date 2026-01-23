FDA calls for closer collaboration with NRCC

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Manso Opuni, has called for closer collaboration between the authority and the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) to strengthen inter-agency cooperation in implementing government policies in the region.

He said collaboration would help them realised the dreams of the government resetting agenda across every institution in the region

The CEO was speaking here in Tamale on Wednesday when he paid a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, in his office.

The courtesy call on the minister formed part of the CEO tour in the region and was to brief the minister his purpose of the visit.

The CEO, briefing the minister at a short visit, stated that he was to introduce himself to the staff of the authority and to engaged stakeholders on the operational challenges confronting the FDA in the region,

That, he also added that was to explore strategic pathways for enhancing service delivery and regulatory effectiveness across the region

Prof. Manso-Opuni said collaborating with different institutions in the country remained pivotal to safeguarding public health and reinforcing regulatory oversight within the region and the country at large

He said the authority would continue to partner with institutions such as the Regional Coordinating Councils across the country to work effectively with stakeholders across board.

He commended the leadership of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council for the sustained institutional support extended to the authority.

“Performance reports from the region reflect commendable progress in the execution of the FDA’s statutory mandate,” he underlined.

He, therefore, use his visit to applaud Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba on his appointment as Northern Regional Minister.

The Northern Regional Minister, Mr Ali Adolf John Mburidiba, thanked the CEO for his efforts to tour the region and to assess how his men were working

He said FDA played indispensable role in ensuring that quality food and drugs were made available to the public in the region.

Mr Mburidiba reaffirmed their support and commitment to the authority in order for them to discharge their mandate effectively

He stated that protection of public health and the overall well-being of the people of the Northern Region and the nation at large remain paramount.

The minister, however, commended the Regional Director of the authority for his proactive and timely interventions in addressing the proliferation of illicit drugs and the sale of unsafe food products across markets in the region.

He also stated that they had outlined measures being implemented by the NRCC, in collaboration with security agencies, for the establishment of a regional task force to combat illicit drug trafficking and drug abuse in every part of the region

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, TAMALE

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q