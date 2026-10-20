FDA orders recall of Franko Herbal Mixture over drug contamination

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has ordered the recall of Franko Herbal Mixture from the market within 14 days after laboratory tests found that it contained diazepam and paracetamol, which were not declared as ingredients.

The FDA has also shut down the manufacturing factory of Franko Herbal Centre at Jacobu in the Ashanti Region over the findings.

In a press release dated October 19, 2026, the Authority stated that the mixture was registered as a herbal medicinal product containing Carica papaya, Alstonei boonei and Tetrapleura tetraptera.

However, laboratory analysis established that the product had been adulterated with diazepam, a prescription medicine used to treat conditions including anxiety and seizures, and paracetamol, a medicine commonly used to relieve pain and fever.

The FDA warned that the presence of the two medicines in a herbal product poses serious health risks to consumers.

According to the Authority, diazepam can interact with other medicines and increase the risk of severe sedation, breathing difficulties, coma and death. It added that long-term use or abuse of the drug could also cause confusion, forgetfulness, dizziness, fatigue, hallucinations and impaired judgment.

The FDA further cautioned that an overdose of paracetamol could cause severe liver damage and acute liver failure, which can be fatal if not treated promptly.

The Authority explained that the sale of adulterated herbal medicinal products is an offence under Section 111 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851). It also noted that herbal medicines must not contain undeclared drug substances or be manufactured and marketed in a false or misleading manner.

The FDA has directed Franko Herbal Centre to comply with the recall and warned that failure to follow the directive could result in further regulatory sanctions, including criminal prosecution.

It said the recalled products would be disposed of safely under its supervision.

The Authority has urged the public to stop purchasing and consuming Franko Herbal Mixture. It has also called on retailers and distributors to comply with the recall directive and report anyone selling the product to the nearest FDA office to ensure its complete removal from the market.

By: Jacob Aggrey