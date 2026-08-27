Fernandes named PFA Player of the Year

Bruno Fernandes, the lynchpin of Manchester United’s attack who provided a Premier League-record 21 assists during the 2025-26 season, was named the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Club captain Fernandes, a United player since ‌2020, also scored nine goals as he helped the club finish third in the English top flight.

Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw, who was the Women’s Super League top scorer with 21 goals, was named as the Women’s Player of the Year for the second time, having previously won the award in 2024.

The men’s annual ⁠award, voted for by members of the players’ union, has now been won by United players 12 times, more than any other club in England and Wales.

Fernandez is the second Portuguese player to win the award after Cristiano Ronaldo won it twice in a row in 2007 and 2008.

The 31-year-old thrived as coach Michael Carrick allowed United’s front four more freedom to control the attack.

Fernandes ⁠has scored 110 goals and provided 106 assists for United. He reached 200 goal involvements (goals and assists) in just 314 matches, the second-quickest united player to reach the milestone in the Premier League era after Wayne Rooney, who did the same in 295 matches.

The Young Player of the ⁠Year award went to 21-year-old Manchester City left back Nico O’Reilly after a breakthrough campaign that also saw him win the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

England international O’Reilly made 53 ⁠appearances for City in all competitions, scoring nine goals.

Arsenal’s 22-year-old striker Olivia Smith was named the Women’s Young Player of the Year for the second time in a row.

PFA ⁠Premier League Team of the Year:

Goalkeeper: David Raya (Arsenal).

Defenders: Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Nico O’Reilly (Manchester City), William Saliba (Arsenal), Jurrien Timber (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Rayan Cherki (Manchester City).

Forwards: Erling Haaland (Manchester City), Antoine Semenyo (Manchester City), Igor Thiago (Brentford). – Reuters

Read More

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q