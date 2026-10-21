Fidelity Bank completes 15th school under Orange Impact Initiative

FIDELITY Bank Ghana has completed its commitment to build or renovate 15 basic schools in underserved communities across Ghana with the inauguration of newly constructed and renovated facilities at Ogome Anglican Basic School in the Yilo Krobo Municipality.

The project, undertaken in partnership with Pencils of Promise under the Bank’s Orange Impact Initiative, marks the completion of a commitment made in 2022 as part of Fidelity Bank’s 15th anniversary celebrations.

The intervention is designed to improve learning environments and expand access to essential educational facilities for children in underserved communities.

The works at Ogome Anglican Basic School include a new two-unit kindergarten classroom block with an office and store, the renovation of an existing six-unit primary classroom block with an office and store, a library and computer centre, new eight-unit water closet facilities, four-unit urinal facilities and a 250-litre polytank to support water storage.

Speaking at the inauguration, Simon Adu-Gyamfi, Chief Support Officer of Fidelity Bank Ghana, described the occasion as the fulfilment of a commitment that had guided the Bank’s community investment over the past five years.

“In 2022, as part of our 15th anniversary, Fidelity Bank launched the Orange Impact Initiative with a simple commitment: to build or renovate 15 modern basic schools in underserved communities across Ghana. Today, Ogome Anglican Basic School becomes the 15th and final school under that commitment. We began this at fifteen years old. We finish it at twenty,” he said.

The completion of the initiative comes as Fidelity Bank marks its 20th anniversary under the theme “Twenty Years of Audacious Steps”.

Across the 14 schools completed before Ogome, the initiative has benefited 5,577 students and teachers, including 2,452 girls.

Mr Adu-Gyamfi said the initiative was shaped by the need to address practical challenges affecting children’s education, including inadequate classrooms, limited learning resources and poor access to water and sanitation.

Mr Freeman Gobah, Country Director of Pencils of Promise, said the project represented an investment in the future of children and the wider community.

He noted that since beginning its work in Ghana in 2012, the organisation had constructed 210 classroom blocks across three regions, improving learning opportunities for more than 50,000 learners.

He added that partnerships with organisations such as Fidelity Bank were essential to sustaining interventions that improve educational outcomes.

The inauguration also provided an opportunity for Fidelity Bank to announce its next major community commitment.

As part of its 20th anniversary celebrations, the Bank plans to install solar energy systems in 20 community hospitals across Ghana, supporting access to reliable power for essential healthcare services.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Yilo Krobo, Francis Addo Akumatey, called on teachers and pupils to take good care of the facilities to ensure they continue to benefit the school community for years to come.

BY KINGSLEY ASARE

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