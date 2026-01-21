Finance Minister pledges support to improve working conditions and reduce congestion in courts

The Minister of Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has pledged to work closely with the Judiciary and the Ministry of Justice to address challenges affecting the delivery of justice in Ghana.

He made this known after receiving the Chief Justice, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, who paid a courtesy call on him earlier today.

The Chief Justice was accompanied by Supreme Court Judge, Justice Gabriel Pwamang, the Acting Director of the Ghana School of Law, Professor Raymond Atuguba, and the Judicial Secretary.

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine, was also present at the meeting.

Dr. Forson said the Chief Justice explained that the visit was to express appreciation for the continuous support the Ministry of Finance has given to the Judiciary.

According to him, the Chief Justice raised concerns about congestion in the courts, describing it as a major challenge that affects the speedy delivery of justice.

He said several solutions are currently being considered to help reduce the pressure on the courts.

“The Chief Justice also highlighted issues regarding the working conditions of staff within the Judiciary,” Dr. Forson stated.

He assured them of his commitment to helping resolve these problems through collaboration with the Judiciary and the Ministry of Justice.

“I am committed to working closely with the Judiciary and the Ministry of Justice to tackle these challenges,” he said.

As part of the measures being considered, Dr. Forson revealed that his ministry is examining the possibility of allowing the Judiciary to use 100 percent of its Internally Generated Funds (IGF) to meet urgent operational needs.

He said this move, if approved, would help improve the efficiency of the courts and enhance justice delivery across the country.

The meeting forms part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the Executive and the Judiciary in addressing systemic challenges within Ghana’s justice system.

By: Jacob Aggrey