Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Firefighters from the Bimbilla Municipal Fire Station have successfully contained a fire outbreak at the Bimbilla Chief Palace (Kpihibara Naa) at Shirkpamo Fong.

The fire affected a two-bedroom apartment within a structure connected to a 10-room compound house.

However, the swift intervention of firefighters prevented the flames from spreading, saving all 10 rooms in the compound.

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) commended the firefighters for their timely response.

The Service urged the public to report fire outbreaks promptly and to observe fire safety precautions.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme