Firefighters from the Madina Fire Station have contained a domestic fire outbreak near the Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall at Madina, La Nkwantanang.

The crew swiftly brought the fire under control and successfully extinguished it.

The fire destroyed one self-contained bedroom apartment and its contents. However, through the prompt intervention of the firefighters, three other bedrooms were successfully salvaged.

Fortunately, no casualties were recorded.

The operation was led by ADO II Jonathan Akambonga, with STNO I Harold Edwins as the duty driver.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme