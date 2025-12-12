First Lady meets Ministers Wives Association of Assemblies of God

THE First Lady, Mrs Lordina Mahama, has met with the National Executive of the Ministers Wives Association of Assemblies of God, Ghana, led by its President, Lady Mrs Monica Wengam.

The meeting in Accra discussed how to deepen collaboration between the church and the state, as well as improve the welfare of women in the country.

Mrs Mahama spoke of the necessity of the church to invest heavily in the welfare of women and children. This, she said, would complement the initiatives and interventions by the government and NGOs to make life bearable and meaningful for vulnerable groups in society.

Lady Mrs Wengam, who is the wife of the General Superintendent, praised President Mahama and Mrs Mahama for “being loyal and worthy members of the Assemblies of God, Ghana.”

She also commended the First Couple for recently providing free medical screening, treatment and medication for retired ministers, their spouses and widows of pastors.

The delegation presented gifts, including Bible and souvenirs of the church to Mrs Mahama. They offered prayers for the first couple and the nation.

For her part, Mrs Mahama presented souvenirs of Lordina Foundation to the executive of the Ministers’ Wives Association. They included Rev. Mrs Gladys Tito Agyei, National Vice President and Mrs Hannah Birikorang, National Secretary.

In attendance were Mrs Rita Awintia, Regional President of Accra East Region and Rev Mrs Barbara Ayesu, Regional President of Accra West.

