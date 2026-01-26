First Sky Group Marks 23rd Annual Thanksgiving Service

President John Dramani Mahama has called on indigenous companies in Ghana to build their capacity and competence to enable them contribute meaningfully to the country’s gross national product (GNP).

He noted that through sustained capacity building and improved competence, Ghanaian companies would be better positioned to compete effectively with international firms across various sectors of the economy.

President Mahama made the remarks when he joined First Sky Group at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) yesterday to mark the company’s 23rd Annual Thanksgiving Service.

He said the government’s decision to award major road construction projects to local companies during his first and second terms in office demonstrated confidence in the ability of Ghanaian firms to deliver.

“One of the things that happened when I became President during my first term was that I found most projects in the construction sector being undertaken by foreigners. However, by the time I left office, I am proud to say that we had 22 Ghanaian construction companies with the capacity and skill to lead other foreign companies,” he stated.

President Mahama further commended First Sky Group, led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Eric Seddy Kutortse, for its significant contribution to the economy through job creation and philanthropic initiatives, particularly in the health and education sectors.

He also attributed the recent turnaround of the economy to strict fiscal discipline, noting that Ghana had become a reference point for other countries facing economic difficulties.

The President disclosed that the government would soon launch a National Primary Healthcare Initiative aimed at improving healthcare delivery nationwide and complementing the work of the Mahama Medical Trust Fund.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment that would allow indigenous businesses to grow, expand and play a leading role in national development.

By Benjamin Arcton-Tettey

