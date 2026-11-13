Focus is on economy, not presidency – Ato Forson

Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has described calls for him to consider contesting for the presidency as premature, urging Ghanaians to focus on the current government’s mandate.

He made the remarks in an exclusive interview on TV3 on Friday, November 13, following his presentation of the 2027 Budget Statement in Parliament on Thursday.

Responding to suggestions that he should consider a presidential bid, Dr Forson said it was too early to have such a conversation, adding that it could distract the country from President John Dramani Mahama’s mandate.

He stressed that the government was elected during a period of crisis and must concentrate on delivering on its promises to Ghanaians.

“Please and please, that conversation must not happen at this stage. It will put the country off. It will only be a distraction on the mandate of His Excellency President Mahama,” he stated.

By: Jacob Aggrey