The Forestry Commission has granted Gomoa Eco Park Development Company Limited a temporary entry permit to undertake preliminary works within designated areas of Blocks A and B of the Yenku Forest Reserve in the Central Region.

The permit, issued on October 30, 2026, allows the company, its authorised contractors, consultants and personnel to access the forest reserve ahead of the signing of a formal agreement between the two parties.

The authorised activities include the construction and improvement of access roads and internal routes, construction of a main entrance, landscaping, site preparation and installation of litter and debris traps.

The company is also permitted to conduct surveys, mobilise equipment and undertake other preliminary activities agreed upon with the Forestry Commission.

In a letter signed by the Director of Operations (Natural Forest), Yaw Kwakye, on behalf of the Acting Executive Director, the Commission said the permit would remain valid until it was withdrawn in writing or replaced by a signed agreement.

The Commission, however, directed Gomoa Eco Park to submit its work programme and proposed methods for review before commencement of the activities.

It stressed that all works must protect the safety and ecological integrity of the forest reserve, while ensuring that Forestry Commission personnel maintain access to the site.

Gomoa Eco Park is required to obtain all necessary statutory approvals and put in place measures to ensure site safety, prevent pollution and control erosion.

The company will bear the cost of the preliminary works and will be responsible for repairing any damage caused by its personnel or contractors.

The Forestry Commission reserved the right to inspect the works and suspend any activity that threatens the safety of its staff, the forest reserve or the environment.

The permit does not grant Gomoa Eco Park ownership or leasehold rights over the forest reserve, nor does it commit either party to terms yet to be agreed under the proposed partnership.

In a separate announcement, Gomoa Eco Park said the permit would allow the Ghana Armed Forces’ 48 Engineer Regiment to begin road construction within the approved scope.

The company indicated plans to document existing plant and animal species in the reserve to support conservation and visitor education.

It further announced plans to work with the Ghana Geological Survey Authority to establish a geological museum, as well as introduce local and exotic animals and support the protection of endangered sea turtles along the coastline.

Gomoa Eco Park said it intended to ensure that families whose lands were acquired for forest conservation benefited from tourism revenue through royalties and a share of income generated by the project.

According to the company, the landowning families last received royalties in 1947 and have not received compensation since then.

By: Jacob Aggrey