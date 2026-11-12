Former President Akufo-Addo to lead ECOWAS Election Observation Mission to Nigeria

Former President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has been appointed by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to lead a deployment of Election Observers to the January 16, 2027 General Elections in Nigeria.

In line with the West African regional union’s Supplementary Protocol on Democracy and Good Governance (2001), ECOWAS will put together a two hundred (200) member Observer Mission comprising experts from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Electoral Commissions, ECOWAS Ambassadors accredited in Abuja, Members of the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, Members of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, ECOWAS Parliamentarians, Representatives of the electoral commissions of the member states, Civil Society Organizations, media practitioners, and electoral experts from the region.

The Mission is expected to observe the electoral process in line with ECOWAS principles and protocols on democracy, assess the conduct of the polls, and make recommendations aimed at strengthening democratic governance in Nigeria and the sub-region.

Nigeria’s 2027 General Elections are widely regarded as pivotal, not only for Africa’s most populous nation but also for democratic stability across West Africa.

Former President Akufo-Addo’s leadership of the Mission is seen as a recognition of his experience in democratic governance and his longstanding commitment to free, fair, and credible elections in the region.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme