Franklin Cudjoe reveals he has been living with Parkinsons for eight years

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has disclosed that he has been living with Parkinsons disease for the past eight years.

In a personal message shared at the beginning of the year, Mr Cudjoe explained that he had earlier mentioned living with a movement disorder and has now confirmed that the condition is Parkinsons.

He explained that neurologists in Ghana have been supportive throughout his journey, despite the country having very few specialists in that field. With help from close acquaintances, he has also been receiving medical care outside Ghana.

Mr Cudjoe explained that Parkinsons has no cure but can be managed. He noted that the condition does not kill but requires expensive medication and lifestyle changes, including diet control and regular physical exercise.

He expressed gratitude to people who have shown concern and offered support over the years.

Mr Cudjoe also announced his decision to intensify efforts to raise awareness about Parkinsons and continue supporting the Parkinsons support group in Ghana.

He urged the public to avoid prolonged exposure to chemicals and to seek medical assessment when they notice changes in their physical movements. He added that although Parkinsons can be hereditary, research shows this accounts for less than 10 percent of cases.

He ended his message by encouraging the public to take their health seriously and stay well.

By: Jacob Aggrey