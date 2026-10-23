‘Free healthcare draws Biakoye residents from shrines’

RESIDENTS of the Biakoye District in the Oti Region who previously relied on shrines and herbalists for treatment because they could not afford medical care are increasingly seeking treatment at health facilities following the introduction of the Free Primary Healthcare Programme.

The District Director of Health, Ms Rita Ama Narlyn Wurapa, said the development followed an intensive public education campaign by the Biakoye District Health Directorate to encourage residents to use the programme and improve their health and productivity.

In an interview with The Ghanaian Times at Nkonya-Ahenkro yesterday, Ms Wurapa said the directorate had embarked on a house-to-house campaign to educate residents about the programme, resulting in increased attendance at health facilities.

She said health facilities in the district were identifying chronic conditions, including diabetes and hypertension, among patients who had previously attributed their illnesses to evil spirits and sought treatment from shrines and herbalists.

According to her, some patients were presenting with non-healing wounds resulting from diabetes that had remained untreated for years.

Ms Wurapa acknowledged the role of herbalists and shrines in providing care to many people but urged residents to seek medical attention at health facilities first whenever they fell ill.

She explained that patients who were medically assessed and found to have no identifiable health conditions, but continued to feel unwell, could seek support from herbalists and shrines.

• Ms Rita Ama Narlyn Wurapa.

She said services such as maternal care and health screening, as well as treatment for non-communicable diseases, were being provided free of charge under the programme.

Ms Wurapa added that access to the services had helped reduce self-medication, while patients with serious conditions were referred to hospitals for further treatment.

She further commended nurses and other health professionals in the district for their professionalism in implementing the programme, saying their conduct had strengthened residents’ confidence in the services provided.

Ms Wurapa also praised President John Dramani Mahama for introducing the initiative and commended the Oti Regional Health Directorate for supporting its implementation, which she said was helping to address the health needs of residents.

The District Public Health Nurse and coordinator of the Free Primary Healthcare Programme, Mr Edward Norgbe, stated that clinical and maternity nurses were regularly visiting communities to educate residents about the initiative.

He said 1,500 households had been registered under the programme, while 1,700 homes had been visited as part of the outreach exercise.

Mr Norgbe explained that a one-time attendance code was generated for beneficiaries to help identify clients accessing healthcare under the programme, including those with and without National Health

FROM SAMUEL AGBEWODE, NKONYA-AHENKRO

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