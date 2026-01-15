Gambian govt begins payment of reparations to victims of human rights violations

THE Government of The Gambia has officially begun the long-awaited payment of reparations to victims of human rights violations committed during the period July 1994 to January 2017, marking a major breakthrough in the country’s transitional justice process.

The announcement was made on Monday by the Gambia Reparations Commission, confirming that payments to eligible victims have commenced nationwide.

A press statement issued by the Commission and copied to The Ghanaian Times said the move fulfilled a key mandate arising from the recommendations of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) and signaled a renewed commitment to justice, accountability, and national healing.

According to the Commission, reparations were being disbursed in phases, beginning with victims whose violations occurred in 1994, the first year of the former regime. Subsequent payments would follow chronologically by year of violation to ensure fairness, transparency, and effective verification.

The Chairperson of the Reparations Commission, Dr Badara Loum, described the development as a historic milestone for victims who had endured decades of pain, loss, and neglect.

“This process is about restoring dignity, acknowledging harm, and supporting the recovery of victims whose lives were deeply affected by serious human rights violations,” Dr Loum said.

According to the Commission, to qualify for payment, victims were required to provide a valid identification document, bank account, or Wave mobile money details.

The Vice Chairperson of the Commission, Mrs Isatou Ndow, emphasised that the reparations programme was victim-centred and inclusive, noting that no eligible victim should be excluded due to distance, age, or disability.

The Executive Director, Africa Centre for International Law and Accountability (ACILA) and Coordinator, Jammeh2Justice Ghana Campaign, Mr William Nyarko, told The Ghanaian Times in a follow-up interview that the commencement of payment by the Reparations Commission was a significant step forward towards achieving part of the reparations for victims and their families.

He stated that victims of Yahya Jammeh’s human rights violations had to wait for more than three decades in some cases to get to this milestone and hoped that the other aspects of the reparations — bringing Yahya Jammeh and his co-conspirators to trial — would be affected soon.

On the specific case of the Ghanaian victims, Mr Nyarko said the campaign would continue to engage with the victims’ families to ensure they submitted the required documentation to the Reparations Commission for payment.

FROM KINGSLEY E. HOPE, KUMASI

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q