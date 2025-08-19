GCB Bank gets new Executive Head of Commercial, Business Banking

GCB Bank PLC (GCB) has appointed Mr Alhassan Iddrisu Danaa as Executive Head, Commercial & Business Banking with responsibility for driving strategic growth, governance, and market positioning of the Commercial & Business Banking portfolio.

A statement issued by the Bank in Accra yesterday said “Mr Danaa is a senior banking executive with over 17 years of progressive leadership experience in Ghana’s financial sector. His leadership spans platform-based service delivery, value chain-aligned product development, and risk oversight.”

It said “Notably, Mr Danaa is committed to building inclusive and resilient teams.

He champions equity in the workplace, creating opportunities for underrepresented talent, especially women, to thrive through structured mentorship and succession programmes, resulting in increased gender diversity in mid- and senior-level roles.”

The statement said “Prior to joining GCB Bank, he held executive and senior roles at Stanbic Bank, United Bank for Africa, Sahel Sahara Bank and International Commercial Bank, managing Commercial, Public Sector and Corporate Banking portfolios. Combining technical proficiency with human-centered leadership, Mr Danaa believes sustainable institutional success is built not only on products and platforms but on people and systems that nurture their growth.”

Commenting on the appointment, Managing Director of GCB Bank, Farihan Alhassan said “Mr Danaa’s strong track record in commercial and corporate banking, combined with his ability to inspire teams and foster innovation, positions him well to drive the next phase of growth in this critical segment of our business. We are confident that his inclusion strengthens our team and offers huge opportunities for growth to our Commercial & Business Banking units. This will, undoubtedly, strengthen GCB’s position as a trusted partner for businesses in Ghana and beyond”.

Mr Danaa holds an MBA in Finance from the University of Ghana, with further executive education at Henley Business School, South Africa and University of Cambridge – Judge Business School, UK.

He is currently pursuing the LEAD programme at Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Mr. Danaa’s vision is to lead diverse banking teams that reflect their clients and create environments where potential translates into performance.

