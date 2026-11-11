Gender Ministry condemns death of 5-year-old girl at Mim in Ahafo Region

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) has condemned the death of a five-year-old girl at Mim in the Asunafo North Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

The Ministry said it received with deep shock and sorrow reports of the death of the pupil of Mim M/A Basic School on the evening of Sunday, November 8, 2026.

According to reports, a disagreement between the child’s parents escalated into violence, during which the child was allegedly assaulted and fell heavily to the ground. She sadly died shortly after efforts were made to seek medical care.

The Ministry extended its heartfelt condolences to the family, the school community and the people of Mim, stressing that no child should lose their life in a place they ought to be safest.

“MoGCSP unreservedly condemns all forms of violence against children. Violence in the home is not a private matter and children must never be used as instruments or victims in disputes between adults,” the statement said.

The Ministry noted that the Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations and that a suspect is in custody assisting with investigations.

It commended the Ahafo Regional Police Command for its prompt action and urged a thorough, transparent and speedy investigation so that anyone found culpable is dealt with in accordance with the law, including the Children’s Act, 1998 (Act 560), the Domestic Violence Act, 2007 (Act 732) and the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).

MoGCSP has also taken note of allegations that a health facility in Mim declined to attend to the child. It welcomed the separate investigation opened into the matter and called on the relevant health regulatory authorities to examine the issue.

“Every child in a medical emergency is entitled to immediate, life-saving care and any lapse must be addressed,” the Ministry said.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme