GES directs Ashanti Regional, Obuasi Municipal Education Directors to step aside over Obuasi SHTS scandal

The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed the Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Dr. William Amankrah Appiah, and the Obuasi Municipal Director of Education, Mr. Kwamena Owusu-Nketiah, to step aside with immediate effect.

The directive forms part of ongoing investigations into allegations of sexual misconduct involving the headmaster of Obuasi Senior High Technical School (SHTS), Mr. Zakaria Abdulai.

According to GES, the decision is intended to ensure that the investigations proceed without potential interference, nor the perception of it.

The two directors are to hand over their offices and all state property in their possession to the Deputy Ashanti Regional Director of Education, Mr. Thomas Kwame Boateng.

Management added that the headmaster, Mr. Zakaria Abdulai, also remains interdicted and therefore urged the public to ignore any news circulating that he has been cleared.

Management is calling for calm, support and cooperation as thorough investigations into the matter continue.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme