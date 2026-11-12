GES Interdicts two Aduman SHS teachers over alleged sexual misconduct against male student

Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has interdicted two staff members of Aduman Senior High School over alleged sexual misconduct against a male student.

The teachers are Mr. Isaac Yankey and Mr. Palance Kwakye.

According to GES, Management received reports of the alleged sexual misconduct involving the two staff members against the male student.

Following receipt of the report, the matter was referred to the Police for investigation. The two staff members have since been arrested by the Police in connection with the alleged incident.

In addition, Management has interdicted the two teachers pending the outcome of the investigations.

The alleged victim has also been provided with psychosocial support to safeguard his well-being.

Management has assured the public that appropriate measures will continue to be taken to ensure that all students learn in a safe environment.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme