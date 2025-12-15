GFA President engages Maryland State Leadership as GFA intensifies 2026 World Cup preparations

President of the Football Association and 2nd Vice-President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, has paid a working visit to the Office of the Governor of the State of Maryland as part of ongoing high-level engagements ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America.

During the visit, the President held productive discussions with the Honourable Aruna Miller, Lieutenant Governor of the State of Maryland, and Chief of Staff Geri Royals Byrd. The meeting explored areas of mutual interest and potential collaboration aimed at supporting Ghana’s participation in the global showpiece, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The engagement forms part of the GFA President’s broader diplomatic and institutional outreach in the United States, focused on strengthening partnerships that will enhance operational planning, logistics, fan engagement and overall support for the Black Stars during the tournament. President Simeon-Okraku emphasised the importance of early coordination with key stakeholders across host cities and states to ensure a seamless experience for the team and Ghanaian supporters.

With Ghana drawn in Group L, the Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Panama in Toronto, before facing England in Boston and concluding the group stage with a clash against Croatia in Philadelphia.

The multi-city schedule presents unique logistical demands, underscoring the need for strong institutional collaboration and strategic planning.

President Simeon-Okraku, who has been holding a series of meetings with strategic partners across the United States, reiterated the Football Association’s commitment to delivering a well-organised and memorable World Cup campaign for the team.

He noted that these engagements are critical to advancing Ghana’s interests, projecting a positive national image and ensuring that the Black Stars are adequately supported on and off the pitch.

The GFA will continue to build alliances that will contribute to a successful and impactful 2026 FIFA World Cup experience for Ghana.