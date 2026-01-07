Sports

GFA to launch U15 girls regional Colts Leagues

January 7, 2026
• Some of the U-15 girls expected to take part in the competition
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) is set to take a major stride in the development of women’s football with the official launch of the FIFA U15 Girls Regional Colts Leagues.

The inaugural ceremony will take place on Friday, January 23, at 11 a.m. at the GFA Conference Room.

Launched under the banner of FIFA’s Women’s Football Development Programme, the initiative is designed to provide a structured and competitive platform for young female footballers across the country.

The league will focus on talent identification, long-term player development, and increased grassroots participation, laying the foundation for sustained growth in the women’s game.

The new regional Colts leagues aim to inspire the next generation of football stars while promoting key values such as discipline, teamwork, and excellence.

Central to the project is the creation of a clear and accessible development pathway for players under the age of 15, ensuring a smoother transition from grassroots football to elite levels.

January 7, 2026
