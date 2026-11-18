Concerned registered members of the Ghana Actors’ Guild (GAG) have filed legal proceedings at the High Court in Tema over matters affecting the governance and electoral processes of the Guild.

In a press release signed by Oscar Provencal on behalf of the concerned members drawn from Ashanti, Greater Accra, Western, Central, Volta, Northern and other regions, the group said they have filed an application seeking injunctive and related reliefs.

According to the group, the proceedings raise questions about the governance framework of the Guild, the exercise of authority under existing court orders, and the implementation of processes affecting membership and electoral affairs.

The group declined to discuss the merits of the case in the media, saying the matter is now before a court of competent jurisdiction and must be resolved through the judicial process.

They urged members, officers, aspirants, stakeholders and the public to refrain from statements or actions that may prejudice the proceedings or undermine the authority of the Court.

Pending the determination of the application, the concerned members advised GAG members to exercise caution regarding any process that may be affected by the outcome.

They urged them not to pay the GH₵150 registration fee currently being demanded under arrangements that are the subject of the pending proceedings, in addition to participating in any ongoing registration or re-registration exercise connected to matters before the Court.

“Do not take any irreversible step that may be affected by the eventual ruling of the Court,” they added.

The group said the advice was issued solely to preserve the status quo and prevent avoidable prejudice pending the Court’s determination.

The concerned members stressed that the action was undertaken through lawful judicial processes and should not be interpreted as an attempt to undermine the Guild or any individual.

They said it reflects their commitment to ensuring the affairs of the Guild are conducted in accordance with the applicable legal and constitutional framework.

“We reaffirm our commitment to the unity, stability and continued growth of the Ghana Actors’ Guild and urge all members to remain calm, patient and respectful of the judicial process while the Court considers the issues before it,” the statement said.

The group added that updates will be communicated to members and the public as developments occur.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme