Ghana Armed Forces and security agencies to hold joint route march on December 23

The Ghana Armed Forces has announced a joint route march with other security agencies as part of its end of year activities.

GAF explained that the exercise will be carried out in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Prisons Service and the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

According to GAF the route march will take place across all garrisons on Tuesday December 23 2025.

For Accra the march will begin at the El Wak Sports Stadium at 4 30 am move through designated routes and end at the same venue.

GAF noted that the exercise is meant to assure the general public of the strong commitment of the Armed Forces and other security services to maintain peace and security throughout the festive season.

The Ghana Armed Forces invites media organisations to attend and cover the event.

The information was released by the Department of Public Relations at the General Headquarters Burma Camp in Accra.

By: Jacob Aggrey