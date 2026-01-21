Ghana begins talks with family of Guinea’s first President to preserve Nkrumah’s Guinea home

Ghana has begun talks with the family of Guinea’s first President, Sékou Touré, to take possession of the house where Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah lived and worked during his final years in exile.

The Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, announced that the move follows instructions from President John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, the Mahama administration plans to renovate and preserve the residence in Guinea as a mark of respect for Nkrumah and to protect his legacy.

He explained that the site is expected to become part of a broader historical and tourism experience that traces Nkrumah’s life from Ghana to Guinea.

The decision was formally communicated to the Sékou Touré family on Saturday during a visit led by Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The visit took place after the investiture of Guinea’s President Mamady Doumbouya.

Mr Ablakwa noted that the Ghanaian delegation toured Nkrumah’s abandoned home and was warmly received by three generations of the Sékou Touré family, led by the former president’s eldest son.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently negotiating the terms and conditions of the arrangement and engaging preservation experts to handle the restoration works.

The minister assured the public that the process will be handled openly, stressing that Ghanaians will be kept informed at every stage in the interest of transparency and accountability.

Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah was Ghana’s first President and a leading figure in Africa’s independence and Pan African movements.

His years in Guinea symbolised the strong political and ideological ties between the two countries.

By: Jacob Aggrey