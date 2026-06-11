Ghana First Alliance protests in Accra over Gold Fields licence renewal

The Ghana First Alliance, a movement, is today staging a protest in Accra against the renewal of the mining licence of Gold Fields, a mining company owned by a South African citizen operating in Ghana.

The demonstration, dubbed “Operation No Contract Renewal: South Africa Must Go,” is being held to demand that government does not renew the company’s licence.

The group says their protest is linked to recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa by a protest group known as “march to march.”

They claim that many Ghanaian-owned shops were looted, while others were attacked, with some cases leading to deaths.

They also say the situation forced the Ghana government to evacuate thousands of Ghanaians from South Africa back to Ghana.

Speaking to some of the protesters, they said they will move to several key locations in Accra, including the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Jubilee House, where they intend to present their petition.

The protesters are calling on government to terminate the Gold Fields contract and hand over the mining concessions to capable Ghanaians to manage.

By: Jacob Aggrey