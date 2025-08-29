Ghana Gas debunks claims by Oforikrom MP over Atuabo plant shutdown

The Ghana National Gas Company (Ghana Gas) has dismissed claims by the Member of Parliament for Oforikrom that the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant is still not working after a recent maintenance shutdown.

In a statement, the company said the reports being circulated on social and traditional media were “false and misleading.”

It explained that the planned maintenance was successfully completed ahead of schedule and in line with international safety and operational standards.

According to Ghana Gas, the plant was restarted on August 27, 2025, and has since been delivering gas safely to major consumers, including power producers and industries.

The company noted that the shutdown works involved calibration of safety systems, overhaul of the main transmission compressor, servicing of the heat medium system, and replacement of the system fluid as recommended by the manufacturers.

It added that in previous years, restarting the plant after such major works had taken at least 14 days, but this year the team managed to complete the process in just five days.

Ghana Gas described the achievement as proof of improved planning, efficiency, and technical excellence.

Management also revealed that both the Chief Executive Officer and the Deputy Chief Executive in charge of Technical and Operations had personally commended the technical team for the job done ahead of schedule.

Ghana Gas assured the public that the Atuabo plant is in good condition and continues to supply reliable gas to support national energy needs.

The company further urged the media and commentators to verify information from official sources before publication, stressing that unverified claims only mislead the public and create unnecessary panic.

By: Jacob Aggrey