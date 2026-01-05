‘Ghana Gas to double processing capacity with GPP 2 project’

ASSISTANT Manager, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC), Abel Acquah Mensah, says the company plans to expand its production capacity with the Gas Processing Plant 2 (GPP 2) project.

“The project would step up gas processing from 150 million standard cubic feet (mmscf) of gas per day to 300 mmscf per day, to further reduce the flaring of gas,” he explained.

Mr Mensah revealed this when he spoke about the progress of the GPP 2 project and GNGC’s methane management at a methane event organised by Friends of Nations (FON), with support from the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) and Oxfam, in Takoradi on Thursday.

Ghana Gas, as part of its expansion strategy, he said, is working actively with the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition and the implementation committee to oversee the commencement of GPP 2.

The project, he added, is expected to expand national gas processing capacity, reduce upstream reliance on flaring, and strengthen national methane mitigation outcomes.

He indicated that, in accordance with the Environmental Assessment Regulations, 1999 (LI 1652), Ghana Gas has obtained a permit for the construction and operation of GPP Train 2.

The early gas infrastructure project, the HSE Manager said, was aimed at reducing flaring from oil production, particularly in the Jubilee Fields, and that since 2014, Ghana Gas has halved the amount of gas flared, thereby reducing environmental impact.

Mr Mensah announced that GNGC has found an off-taker for isopentane to eliminate the need for flaring, adding that currently “the gas is flared due to its unstable nature and safety concerns.”

He continued, “Ghana Gas remains committed to recovering all gas streams and also delivering on national methane reduction targets. We now have an off-taker to take the isopentane so that in no time, you will not see the flare anymore. We are on that path so that we can have zero flaring.”

He told participants that the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant applies the Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) mechanism to reduce fugitive methane leaks when fully deployed, and also receives real-time data verification under the Methane Road Map Plan (MRAP).

Besides, Mr Mensah mentioned that GNGC uses nature-based solutions for climate change mitigation, including supporting afforestation and restoration through the planting of about 25,000 trees at the Ankasa Conservation Area.

He reported that the survival rate of the trees is 80 per cent, with efforts also targeted at boosting biodiversity conservation.

He assured that “Ghana Gas is committed to delivering national methane reductions through the expansion of processing capacity, strengthening emission monitoring, and will continue to collaborate with government, civil society, and other stakeholders.

“With continued investment and partnership, Ghana Gas will maintain its role as a leader in methane management, supporting Ghana’s reduction commitments and the Global Methane Pledge.”

Programmes Coordinator of FON, Solomon Kusi, called for reflection on improving methane management in Ghana and the need to expand the capacity of processing plants to handle gas flaring.

The discussions, he stressed, must also include reducing methane emissions and tapping renewable energy sources to mitigate environmental impacts.

Mr Kusi also harped on the need for capacity building for Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) staff, including field training in monitoring and reporting fugitive emissions from oil and gas operations, and suggested the use of appropriate technology by oil and gas companies to reduce fugitive gas emissions.

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI

BOYE, TAKORADI

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q