Ghana High Commission admits clerical errors in records of 15 South Africa evacuees

The Ghana High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, has admitted clerical errors in the records of 15 out of the 1,964 Ghanaians evacuated from the country, following a JoyNews data analysis that raised questions about the dates of birth recorded for some beneficiaries.

In a press statement dated October 19, 2026, the High Commission explained that the dates interpreted as future dates of birth were, in fact, passport expiry dates that had been wrongly recorded during the transcription of some passport details.

The clarification follows reports suggesting that the government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, paid transportation and reintegration allowances to some evacuees whose recorded dates of birth appeared to be in the future.

The High Commission accepted responsibility for the errors, describing them as minor clerical mistakes that affected only 15 individuals out of the total number of evacuees.

It maintained, however, that all Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa underwent the required identification, data processing and departure procedures before their evacuation.

The mission further stated that the errors did not invalidate the identities of the affected individuals, their participation in the evacuation exercise or their receipt of the approved allowances.

It provided corrected personal details, including dates of birth and passport expiry dates, for the 15 individuals to facilitate the update of the records.

The High Commission also clarified that the Jibril family, comprising six people, including a mother and her five children, travelled on Emergency Travel Certificates, as reflected in an amended list.

It said the corrected information had been provided to ensure that official records were updated and the public received accurate information.

While acknowledging the role of the media in promoting transparency and accountability, the High Commission encouraged journalists to verify apparent discrepancies with the appropriate official sources.

The mission defended the evacuation exercise, expressing pride in the efforts made to rescue Ghanaians and bring them home safely.

It assured the media and the public that it remained available to provide further clarification on the matter.

By: Jacob Aggrey