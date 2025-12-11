Ghana is safe – Diaspora Affairs Office

The Diaspora Affairs Office at the Presidency has addressed a social media report claiming that some visiting African American tourists were approached by people pretending to be police officers.

In a statement, the office noted that such information can cause fear among visitors, especially those travelling from the diaspora during the festive season.

It assured the public that Ghana treats all reports concerning the safety of travellers with urgency.

According to the statement, the Ghana Police Service and the Cyber Security Authority have begun a full investigation to verify the story and identify anyone involved.

The office emphasised that thousands of visitors arrive in the country at this time of year, and every traveller deserves to feel safe and respected.

The Diaspora Affairs Office reaffirmed Ghana’s reputation as a peaceful and welcoming destination.

It added that all security and intelligence agencies are working together to ensure the country remains a trusted and enjoyable place for visitors exploring its culture, heritage and beauty.

The update was issued by Kofi Okyere Darko, Director of Diaspora Affairs.

By: Jacob Aggrey