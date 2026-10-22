Ghana strengthens Ebola surveillance following reported cases in DRC, Kenya and Nigeria

The Ministry of Health has announced enhanced surveillance and preparedness measures following reports of Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Kenya and Nigeria.

In a press release signed by the Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the ministry indicated that Ghana had not recorded any Ebola case but was strengthening measures to prevent the virus from entering the country and ensure the early detection and management of suspected cases.

The measures include increased screening at points of entry, particularly the Accra International Airport, simulation exercises to assess emergency readiness, monitoring of travellers from high risk areas and improved laboratory preparedness.

The ministry is also working with relevant agencies and partners to strengthen coordination, sensitise healthcare workers and educate the public on Ebola prevention.

According to the release, Ebola symptoms may develop between two and 21 days after exposure. They include high fever, severe headache, extreme fatigue, sore throat and chills, with unexplained bleeding and confusion possible in later stages.

The ministry explained that the virus spreads through direct contact with the blood or body fluids of an infected person or contaminated materials, and is not airborne.

It urged anyone who develops symptoms after travelling to an affected area or coming into contact with a suspected or confirmed case to seek immediate medical attention and disclose their travel history to health workers.

Travellers from affected areas will have their health monitored for 21 days, while the public has been advised to practise good hand hygiene, avoid contact with people showing unexplained symptoms and rely on official health updates.

The Ministry of Health urged the public to remain calm and cooperate with health authorities as Ghana strengthens its preparedness and response measures.

By: Jacob Aggrey