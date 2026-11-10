Ghana, Sweden to deepen cooperation in digital economy, AI and trade

Ghana and Sweden have pledged to deepen bilateral cooperation in the digital economy, artificial intelligence (AI), trade and investment.

The commitment was made on Monday, November 9, 2026, when the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, received the Open Letters of the Ambassador-Designate of Sweden to Ghana, resident in Abuja, H.E. Anna Westerholm.

Mr. Ablakwa described Ghana-Sweden relations as vibrant, noting that several Swedish brands have become household names in Ghana, reflecting the longstanding ties between the two countries.

He said Ghana is keen to leverage Sweden’s expertise in the digital economy, particularly AI, following the recent launch of Ghana’s AI Policy, which is expected to support improved revenue generation and public sector efficiency.

The Minister also called for strengthened cooperation in agriculture and on Ghana’s economic transformation agenda, with emphasis on infrastructure development, the revival of Ghana Airways, and increased capacity in energy production.

He further highlighted Ghana’s growing interest in digital defence capabilities, particularly electronic warfare, including plans to establish a war centre in Tamale.

Mr. Ablakwa expressed appreciation to Sweden for its continued support in education, information technology and at the multilateral level.

On her part, Ambassador-Designate Westerholm expressed gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed her commitment to working closely with Ghana to deepen bilateral relations.

She described 2027 as a significant year for Ghana-Sweden relations and assured the Minister that Sweden’s recent elections would not affect its commitment to strengthening ties with Ghana.

She identified trade, investment and the development of local economies as key priorities, describing Ghana as an important trade partner to Sweden.

The Ambassador-Designate also expressed interest in expanding the presence of Swedish companies in Ghana and closer collaboration in digital infrastructure and AI.

She reaffirmed Sweden’s alignment with Ghana on multilateral issues and commended Ghana’s leadership and contributions to ECOWAS.

She further expressed appreciation to Ghana for proposing the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on Political Consultations and Trade, and indicated Sweden’s readiness to proceed through normal diplomatic channels.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme