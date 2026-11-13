Ghana to host FIBA Africa Zone 3 U-16 Championship

GHANA is set to host the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Africa Zone 3 U-16 Boys and Girls Championship at the Multipurpose Hall of the Borteyman Sports Complex in Accra from November 15 to 21.

The competition, which is expected to provide a platform for emerging basketball talents from participating countries to showcase their skills, will feature seven federations from FIBA Africa Zone 3 (FAZ3), namely Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, Nigeria, Togo and host nation Ghana.

Each team will comprise 12 players, three team officials and an accompanying referee, with age eligibility checks and compliance with FIBA’s international basketball rules forming part of the competition arrangements.

In all, the tournament is expected to feature 14 teams and attract more than 250 players, coaches, referees, officials and administrators for the five-day event.

A member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the championship, Madam Aurora Commodore, told Times Sports yesterday that her outfit was working alongside the FIBA Africa Competitions Department to ensure the successful organisation and delivery of the tournament.

“In June 2023, we successfully hosted the FIBA Africa U-16 Boys and Girls Zone 3 qualifying tournament at the Eden Heights Sports Complex in Weija, and we are looking forward to building on that experience with this championship,” she said.

According to her, basketball is gaining momentum in Ghana, with growing youth participation, expanding competitions and increasing international exposure. She expressed the hope that the upcoming tournament would further enhance the growth of the sport in the country.

She also revealed that participating countries were expected to arrive on November 15, with the technical meeting scheduled for the morning of November 16.

Madam Commodore further noted that a FIBA Africa Zone 3 General Meeting and Congress would be held on November 21, bringing the Zone’s administrative activities into focus.

“The meeting will bring together representatives of basketball federations and key stakeholders to discuss the sport’s administration, development and future direction across Zone 3, leaving a lasting impact on young players and the wider African basketball community,” she indicated.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY

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