GhanaFest Europe debuts in The Hague, showcasing trade and culture

The inaugural “GhanaFest Europe: Live in Holland Trade & Cultural Expo” concluded last week in The Hague, marking a new chapter in Ghana–Netherlands economic and cultural ties.

The three-day event, held from December 3 to 5, 2025 brought together Ghanaian and Dutch businesses, policymakers, traditional leaders and diaspora communities to explore opportunities in sectors ranging from pharmaceuticals and fintech to cocoa, horticulture and real estate.

Organised by RAM Media Concepts in partnership with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GNCCI) and the Representative Council of Ghanaian Organisations in the Netherlands (RECOGIN), the expo featured trade exhibitions, cultural showcases and business-to-business networking sessions.

Mr Augustine Mark, Chief Executive Officer of RAM Media Concepts, expressed appreciation for the strong commitment shown by participating institutions and dignitaries

He added that with its successful debut, GhanaFest Europe was poised to become a major annual platform for promoting Ghanaian enterprise and cultural excellence on the European stage.

Traditional leaders and cultural troupes added a ceremonial touch to the programme, which also included a farewell dinner.

The event drew support from Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ghana Embassy in The Hague and the Diaspora Affairs Office of the President.