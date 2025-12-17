Ghanaians in the Netherlands Urged to Explore Agricultural Investment Opportunities in Ghana

Ghanaians living in the Netherlands have been encouraged to take advantage of emerging investment opportunities in Ghana’s agricultural sector as part of broader efforts to support national development and contribute to the government’s proposed 24-Hour Economy Policy.

The call seeks to mobilise diaspora participation in expanding key sectors of the Ghanaian economy through innovation, job creation, and enhanced productivity.

Delivering the keynote address at the opening ceremony of GhanaFest Europe: Live in Holland Trade & Cultural Expo, held from 3rd to 5th December 2025 at the Amare Convention Centre in The Hague, Ambassador Francis D. Kotia, Acting Coordinating Director for Multilateral and International Organisations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration and immediate past Ambassador of Ghana to the Netherlands, emphasised the strategic role of agriculture in Ghana’s economic transformation agenda.

Ambassador Kotia noted that the government’s 24-Hour Economy Policy—designed to stimulate round-the-clock economic activity, expand employment, and boost competitiveness—places renewed emphasis on agriculture and agribusiness as pivotal growth pillars.

He encouraged the Ghanaian diaspora community to channel their expertise, financial resources, and technological exposure into ventures that can strengthen Ghana’s agricultural value chains.

He highlighted that the Ghanaian diaspora in Europe continues to make significant contributions to both the Ghanaian and European economies through entrepreneurship, investment, and cultural exchange. According to him, Ghanaians living in the Netherlands and across Europe have acquired valuable skills and technological insights that could drive transformative change if strategically applied within Ghana.

Ambassador Kotia further urged Ghanaian-owned businesses in Europe to leverage platforms like GhanaFest Europe to showcase their products and services, initiate partnerships, and explore the growing opportunities for collaboration between Ghana and the Netherlands.

GhanaFest Europe is a three-day festival curated to promote trade, exhibit Ghanaian products and services, and celebrate Ghana’s rich cultural and traditional heritage.

Organised by RAM Media Concepts in partnership with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GNCCI) and in collaboration with the Representative Council of Ghanaian Organisations in the Netherlands (RECOGIN), the maiden edition attracted businesses from a broad range of sectors including fintech, construction, real estate, pharmaceuticals, import and export, and general entrepreneurship.

The event—which received strong endorsements from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & Regional Integration, Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the Ghana Embassy in the Netherlands, and the Ghana Netherlands Business & Culture Council (GNBCC)—featured three key components:

Business Networking & Conference: A platform designed to foster engagement between Ghanaian and Dutch businesses, explore partnerships, and exchange market insights.

Trade Exhibition: An opportunity for Ghanaian SMEs and established enterprises to showcase authentic Ghanaian products to the Dutch and wider European markets.

Durbar of Chiefs: A colourful celebration of Ghana’s vibrant cultural and traditional heritage, presented through royal displays, music, and performance arts.

In his remarks, Mr. Augustine Mark, Chief Executive Officer of RAM Media Concepts, underscored that GhanaFest Europe is “not just another event, but a strategic crusade to project Ghanaian products, services, culture and traditions—as well as the nation’s rich heritage—onto the global stage.”

He emphasised that the Expo aims to attract investors, boost tourism, expand market access for Ghanaian businesses, and deepen economic cooperation between Ghana and Europe.