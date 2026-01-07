Ghana’s Abigail Fremah adjudged best Armwrestling referee in Africa

Ghana’s Abigail Fremah has been named Africa’s best Armwrestling referee by the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA), following an exceptional year of officiating in major international competitions.

Bursting onto the world stage a year ago, the young referee has since elevated her profile by taking charge of other Championships in Africa.

At the 14th Africa Armwrestling Championship in Nigeria, her crisp and composed officiating in both the male and female divisions drew glowing praise from athletes and officials alike.

Mr Charles Osei Asibey, President of the Armwrestling Federation of Africa (AFA), in his ‘End-of-Year’ message congratulated the referee, among other winners, for their hard work throughout the year.

He said: “This has been a monumental year, a year where the strength, unity, and passion of African Armwrestling truly roared onto the global stage.”

He noted that in spite of the challenges encountered, the federation did not only achieve its target but also established new benchmarks, a clear evidence that the sport continues to flourish.

The AFA President disclosed that the 14th African Armwrestling Championship, which was held in Abuja, remained one of the highlights of the year, showcasing the growing depth of talent in nations like Nigeria, Benin, and Ghana.

“Our commitment to Para-Armwrestling achieved a major milestone this year with the successful inclusion of our discipline in the inaugural West Africa Para Games. The inspiring, medal-winning performances displayed by our Para-athletes elevated the entire event and firmly established armwrestling as a leading sport for accessibility and power in the region,” he added.

On his re-election as WAF Vice President, Mr Asibey described it as an emphatic global endorsement of the progress of the sport in Africa.

He urged all federations to begin preparations for the 15th Africa Armwrestling Championship, which would be a mandatory qualifier for the armwrestling events at the 2027 African Games in Egypt.

The eight awardees will be honoured at the next Africa Armwrestling Champions.

Below is the full list of winners:

National Team – Benin

– Benin Fastest Growing Team – Cameroon

– Cameroon Male Puller – Daniel Acquah (Ghana)

– Daniel Acquah (Ghana) Female Puller – Mabel Yeboah (Ghana)

– Mabel Yeboah (Ghana) Coach of the Year – Geremie (Benin)

– Geremie (Benin) Referee of the Year – Abigail Fremah (Ghana)

– Abigail Fremah (Ghana) Para Athlete of the Year – Omar Said

– Omar Said Promising Athlete – Ange Mete

