Ghana’s Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong wins Global Social Impact Award at GEF 2026 In Cairo

Founder and President of Women in Sustainability Africa (WiSA) and General Manager of EIB Network, Rev. (Mrs.) Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong, Esq., has been honoured with the prestigious Social Impact Award at the Global Entrepreneurs Awards.

The event was held as part of the Global Entrepreneurship Festival at the JW Marriott Hotel, Cairo, Egypt, from November 6-8.

The Global Entrepreneurship Festival, organisers of the Global Entrepreneurs Awards, is described as the biggest entrepreneurship event in the world, bringing together over 10,000 participants, more than 100 exhibitors, over 60 global speakers and representatives from over 70 countries.

The award recognises her outstanding leadership and the transformative impact of decades of community service through her organisations, the League of Extraordinary Women and Women in Sustainability Africa (WiSA), as well as her work with the United Nations and ministry outreach in empowering people, promoting sustainability, and driving community development across Africa.

Speaking on the recognition, Rev. (Mrs.) Sarpong said she was humbled by the honour and dedicated it to the women and communities across Africa whose resilience and commitment to change continue to inspire her work.

She said the award was a reminder that social impact, sustainability and service remain powerful tools for transforming lives and building a better future for the continent.

Nana Yaa Serwaa Sarpong was recently called to the Bar in Ghana at the 63rd Ceremony organised by the General Legal Council.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme