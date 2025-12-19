GhCCI swears in new executives

THE Ghana Chamber of Construction Industries (GhCCI) has sworn in a new set of executives as the new leadership of the chamber following their victory in the GhCCI delegates’ election held last Wednesday.

The swearing-in ceremony, which took place in Accra after the successful conduct of the Chamber’s elective congress, brought together delegates from various professional institutions within the construction industry.

In all, 40 delegates were on the electoral roll, with 32 votes cast across the executive positions. Five candidates contested the elections for three key positions: the Chairperson, Vice Chairperson, and General Secretary.

Nana Opare Kwafo I, Acting Chief of Ahwerase and the immediate past Vice Chair of the GhCCI, was elected Chairperson after securing 31 votes.

The Vice Chairmanship contest was between Engr. Henry Kwadwo Boateng of the Institution of Engineering and Technology, Ghana, and Mr Patrick Ebo Bonful, the immediate past President of the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA). Mr Bonful emerged victorious with 24 votes, while Engr. Boateng polled 8 votes.

Mr Reginald Obeng of the Chartered Institute of Building was elected as the General Secretary of the chamber, after obtaining 20 votes to defeat Harriette Naa Lamley Bentil of the Artisans Association of Ghana, who had 12 votes.

The elections were conducted peacefully and described by delegates as transparent and credible.

The newly elected executives pledged to serve with diligence and integrity. They vowed to strengthen the operations of the chamber, promoting professionalism within the construction industry, and ensure sustainable growth and progress of the GhCCI.

The new leadership also mentioned that it will work closely with stakeholders to advance the interests of the construction industry and contribute to national development.

Nana Kwafo I explained that he would ensure the quality of construction would be central to his tenure. He emphasised that quality must remain the ultimate standard, noting that roads are constructed to ensure safety, durability, and convenience for the communities.

“If roads are built and fail to last, they become a burden rather than an asset to the nation. The chamber would intensify advocacy against poor and unethical construction practices,” he remarked.

He said the government’s Big Push infrastructure programme was a major boost to the industry. Nana Kwafo I indicated that the initiative addresses longstanding concerns about delayed payments and accumulated debts in the road sector.

BY PRINCE ADDO FRIMPONG

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q