The Ghana Institution of Surveyors (GhIS) has called for the establishment of a Land Bill Council to regulate the assessment and valuation of compensation for lands compulsorily acquired by the government.

It said the involvement of unqualified persons in compensation assessment and valuation exposed landowners and the state to financial losses, legal disputes and delays in development projects.

The institute said the absence of an effective regulatory framework to oversee compensation-related professional services had created room for people without the requisite technical competence and professional accountability to present themselves as compensation experts.

The President of the GhIS, Emmanuel Kofi Cobbold, made the call at a two-day conference on Ghana’s compensation process and its challenges.

He said the proposed council was critical to protecting the public, safeguarding national resources and ensuring that compensation assessments were conducted by qualified, competent and accountable professionals.

Mr Cobbold said regulating the profession was not merely about protecting surveyors but also ensuring that landowners received fair compensation and acquiring agencies were protected against inflated, unsupported and professionally indefensible claims. Read More.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL

SKIP THE QUEUE, TAP THE NEWS

Read the Ghanaian Times and The Spectator newspapers from the comfort of your device via TimesNewsPlus.

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q