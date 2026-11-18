The Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA) has granted Gomoa Eco Park Development Company a temporary entry permit to undertake preliminary works at the Mprumem Irrigation Dam.

The permit, issued on November 9, 2026, allows the company, its contractors and consultants to enter designated areas of the dam to carry out activities ahead of the signing of a formal partnership agreement with GIDA.

The authorised works include the construction and improvement of access roads, dredging and desilting of sections of the dam, and reinforcement of designated banks using boulders and other approved materials.

The company is permitted to undertake landscaping, site preparation, install litter and debris traps, conduct surveys and mobilise equipment for the project.

In a letter addressed to Gomoa Eco Park, GIDA said the authorisation was an interim arrangement pending the execution of a partnership agreement between the two parties.

The Authority, however, outlined conditions that must be followed during the preliminary works.

It directed the company to jointly identify the approved work areas, access routes and locations for depositing dredged materials with GIDA before work begins. The company is also required to submit its work programme and proposed methods for review and approval.

GIDA further stressed that the activities must not compromise the safety of the dam, its infrastructure or irrigation services. Water supply and access for farmers and GIDA personnel must also be maintained throughout the exercise.

The company is required to obtain all necessary statutory approvals and put in place measures to ensure site safety, prevent pollution and control erosion.

Gomoa Eco Park will bear the cost of the preliminary works and will be responsible for repairing any damage caused by its personnel or contractors.

GIDA also reserved the right to inspect the works and suspend any activity that threatens the safety of the dam, irrigation operations or the environment.

The temporary permit is expected to pave the way for preliminary activities at the Mprumem Irrigation Dam while the two parties work towards a formal partnership agreement.

By: Jacob Aggrey